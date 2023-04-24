Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

