Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

