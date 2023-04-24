Mark A. J. Cropper Acquires 50,000 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £304,500 ($376,809.80).

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.86) on Monday. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($6.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,235 ($15.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,772.73 and a beta of 0.95.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

