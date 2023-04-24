Mark A. J. Cropper Acquires 50,000 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £304,500 ($376,809.80).
James Cropper stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.86) on Monday. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($6.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,235 ($15.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,772.73 and a beta of 0.95.
