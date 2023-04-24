Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $179.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

