Matador Resources Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $22,866,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile



Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

