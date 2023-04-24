Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

