Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

