McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

