McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.33. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $292.53. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

