Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.78.

MRU stock opened at C$76.28 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.30 and a 52-week high of C$78.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

