M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.75).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 218 ($2.70) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,883.18). Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 200.10 ($2.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.87. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

