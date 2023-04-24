M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGPUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 247 ($3.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

