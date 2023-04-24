MGM Resorts International (MGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,870 shares of company stock worth $14,329,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

