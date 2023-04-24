Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.85 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.85 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.17.

MOH opened at $275.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.