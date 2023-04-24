Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 782.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.17.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $275.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.