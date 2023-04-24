Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $463.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock worth $44,122,643 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.