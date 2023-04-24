MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.