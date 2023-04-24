Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 295,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $273.45 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

