National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Impact Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

GIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Green Impact Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.50. Green Impact Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.08 million and a P/E ratio of -446.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

