National Bankshares Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.24 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at $8,217,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

