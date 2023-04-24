National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 520.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 159,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 133,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

