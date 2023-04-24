Needham & Company LLC Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $204,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
