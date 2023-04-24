Needham & Company LLC Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $204,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.