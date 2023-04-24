New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

