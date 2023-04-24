Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

NEM stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 395.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

