Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $146.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $148.84.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

