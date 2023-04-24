Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

