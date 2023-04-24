Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.00 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.