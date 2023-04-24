Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

