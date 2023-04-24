Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $541.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

