Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

