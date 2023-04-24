Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10,467.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $108.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

