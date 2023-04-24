Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 135,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6,270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

