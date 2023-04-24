Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 177,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 766.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 576,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 437,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.