Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RLI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $146.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

