Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,108 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

