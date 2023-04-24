Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $22,483,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 214.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $566.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $569.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.