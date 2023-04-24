Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $22,483,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 214.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Price Performance

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $566.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.75. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $569.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

