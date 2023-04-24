Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71,016 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1,251.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE VOYA opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

