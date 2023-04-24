Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 313,000 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 313,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after acquiring an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

LESL stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

