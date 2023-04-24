Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

