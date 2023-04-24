Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.70.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

