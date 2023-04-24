Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $62,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,941.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 153,202 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

