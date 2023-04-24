Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

