Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

L stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.