Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.58 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.