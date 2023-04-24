Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.