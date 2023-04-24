Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

