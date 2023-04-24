Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

