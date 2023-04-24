Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.00 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.